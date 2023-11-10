N.S. IMP Aerospace strike called off: Unifor

A strike involving IMP Aerospace workers in Nova Scotia has been called off due to a new tentative agreement.

According to a Unifor news release, members of Local 2215, who work at IMP Aerospace in Hammonds Plains and Enfield, reached a deal with their employer and decided to not undertake a planned strike on Friday.

Unifor says the members will have a ratification meeting next week.

The members announced their intention to strike earlier this week, citing issues with the structure of paid time off and how the implementation of 10 paid sick days for federally-regulated workers could affect the overall agreement.