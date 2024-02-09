N.S. man arrested for allegedly threatening snowplow operator

A New Glasgow, N.S., man was arrested and charged after he allegedly threatened a snowplow operator in Pictou on Tuesday.

According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to a reported threat made against a snowplow operator on Mount William Road around 2:48 p.m. Police say the man was arrested at his residence without incident.

On Wednesday, officers searched a Stellarton Road residence in New Glasgow.

“At the home, officers located and seized firearms and ammunitions,” said Cst. Dominic Laflamme, with the Nova Scotia RCMP, in the release.

Louis Carl Cameron, 66, was charged with uttering threats and unsafe storage of a firearm. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 8.

