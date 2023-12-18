N.S. man arrested for human trafficking, sexual assault faces new charges

A Cape Breton man already facing more than 60 sexual offence charges received a further slate of charges, police say.

According to an RCMP news release, investigators with the provincial human trafficking unit, the RCMP, and the Cape Breton Regional Police Service arrested a 45-year-old man in a Dominion residence on Dec. 6. The investigation began in 2021 when several victims reported a man who was targeting females in the Cape Breton area.

Police say they uncovered evidence that females were recorded without consent on videos that were posted and sold online. Seventeen survivors, reporting incidents that allegedly happened between 2008 and 2023, have come forward.

Paul Theriault Jr. was charged with 64 offences on Dec. 7. Due to another survivor coming forward, he also faces eight additional charges of:

possess a prohibited weapon knowing it was prohibited

procuring a person to provide sexual services

human trafficking

obtain sexual services

material benefit from human trafficking

administer a noxious thing

unlawful confinement

sexual assault

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.