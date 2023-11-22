ATLANTIC
    • N.S. man caught driving nearly 70 km/hr over speed limit: RCMP

    RCMP

    The Halifax RCMP has charged a Dartmouth man for stunting after he was allegedly caught speeding in East Chezzetcook, N.S.

    According to a news release from the RCMP, police were conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 107 when they spotted a Chevrolet Cobalt travelling 167km/hr in a 100km/hr zone. Police stopped the 23-year-old driver and charged him with stunting before towing his vehicle.

    In Nova Scotia, stunting carries a $2,422.50 fine and an immediate seven-day driver’s licence suspension.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

