N.S. man charged for alleged historical sexual assaults
A Nova Scotia man is facing three charges for alleged historical sexual assaults that occurred in the 1980s and 1990s.
According to a news release from the RCMP, police started an investigation into the case after receiving reports of historical sexual assaults last June. They learned the alleged incidents happened at an Eastern Passage elementary school in the late 1980s and a Lucasville home in the 1990s.
The two victims were youths and police say the man involved in the alleged incidents was in a position of trust to one of them.
Steve Hutchins, 59, turned himself in to police on Oct. 20. He was charged with two counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference before he was released with conditions.
Hutchins is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 11.
