N.S. man charged with alleged 2018 sexual assault may be in Alberta: RCMP

Police are searching for man who allegedly committed a sexual assault in Eskasoni, N.S., five years ago.

According to the RCMP, Charles Blaize Young, 31, was living in Eskasoni when he was charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, and failure to comply with a probation order in March 2018.

Police say they have been looking for Young for the last five years. In 2022, police learned Young may be residing in Alberta and they have since extended the arrest warrant to that province.

Anyone who has any information on Young is asked to call police at 902-379-2822, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.