N.S. man charged with arson after allegedly trying to burn home

A Torbrook, N.S., man is facing multiple charges, including arson, after he allegedly tried to burn a home on Sunday.

According to Annapolis District RCMP, officers and fire services responded to a report of a man trying to burn a Torbrook Road residence around 2:20 a.m. Police say a man came into the home uninvited, assaulted a woman, and set fire to an ATV and a pile of wood near the home.

The fire department extinguished the blaze.

The man allegedly fled the scene on foot and a police dog found him. Police say the man attacked the dog and the animal bit his arm.

Police say they also found a backpack containing a substance believed to be crystal meth.

Jace Uhlman, 26, was charged with:

arson

assault

mischief

resisting arrest

failure to comply with conditions (five counts)

possession of a controlled substance

Uhlman was scheduled to appear in Digby provincial court on Monday.

