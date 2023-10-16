More

    • N.S. man charged with arson after allegedly trying to burn home

    A Torbrook, N.S., man is facing multiple charges, including arson, after he allegedly tried to burn a home on Sunday.

    According to Annapolis District RCMP, officers and fire services responded to a report of a man trying to burn a Torbrook Road residence around 2:20 a.m. Police say a man came into the home uninvited, assaulted a woman, and set fire to an ATV and a pile of wood near the home.

    The fire department extinguished the blaze.

    The man allegedly fled the scene on foot and a police dog found him. Police say the man attacked the dog and the animal bit his arm.

    Police say they also found a backpack containing a substance believed to be crystal meth.

    Jace Uhlman, 26, was charged with:

    • arson
    • assault
    • mischief
    • resisting arrest
    • failure to comply with conditions (five counts)
    • possession of a controlled substance

    Uhlman was scheduled to appear in Digby provincial court on Monday.

