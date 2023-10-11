N.S. man charged with assault, wanted on province-wide warrant

A New Glasgow man, who has been charged with assault and possession of a weapon, is wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant.

According to a press release from New Glasgow Regional Police, Dennis Robert Arthur Baxter, 35, is charged with:

• aggravated assault

• possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

• failure to comply with a release order

The charges are tied to an alleged incident that took place Tuesday in New Glasgow.

Police say anyone who sees Baxter should not approach him.

Anyone with information on him can contact New Glasgow police at 902-752-1941, or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

