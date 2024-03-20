N.S. man facing impaired driving charges after East Hants crash

The Nova Scotia RCMP says a man is facing impaired driving charges following a serious crash in East Hants Monday afternoon.

Police, fire and ambulance crews responded to Walton Woods Road in Walton just after 2 p.m.

A grey Ford Ranger was travelling westbound when it left the road and ended up in a ditch, according to a news release from the RCMP.

Police say the driver of the truck fled the scene before they arrived and he was later found at a nearby residence.

They also say the 60-year-old Cogmagun man suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The truck’s passenger, a 48-year-old man also from Cogmagun, was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the truck driver showed signs of impairment and he later provided breath samples that registered at 110mg%.

Ricky Lorne McFetridge was arrested and is facing charges of:

• operation while impaired causing bodily harm

• operation while impaired blood alcohol concentration that is equal to or exceeds 80mg%

• failure to stop after accident resulting in bodily harm

McFetridge was released on conditions.

He is scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie provincial court on June 17.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.