N.S. man gets hefty fine after alleged stunting offence: RCMP

The Halifax RCMP has charged a Dartmouth man for stunting after he was allegedly caught speeding in East Chezzetcook, N.S.

According to a news release from the RCMP, police were conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 107 when they spotted a Chevrolet Cobalt travelling 167km/hr in a 100km/hr zone. Police stopped the 23-year-old driver and charged him with stunting before towing his vehicle.

In Nova Scotia, stunting carries a $2,422.50 fine and an immediate seven-day driver’s licence suspension.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.