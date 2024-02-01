N.S. man hit person with axe: RCMP

An 18-year-old man is facing assault charges for allegedly hitting another man with an axe in Bay St. Lawrence, N.S., on Wednesday.

According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to a reported assault at a Fraser Road home around 4:08 p.m. They learned two men who were known to each other were involved in a “verbal altercation” when one of the men hit the other with the axe.

The 32-year-old victim went to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Michael Deveau, from Bay St. Lawrence, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.