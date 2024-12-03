N.S. man launches clothing brand to raise disability awareness

ATLANTIC
    A Nova Scotia man living with muscular dystrophy has launched a clothing line to raise awareness about disabilities.

    Cody Rodgers, 36, is the founder of Wheelife Clothing. He was inspired to start the company after talking with a friend who has his own clothing line.

    “I got thinking that’s something I could do,” Rodgers said. “I came up with something on disabilities mostly to raise awareness.

    “I came up with the logo and me and a friend worked on it.”

    Rodgers said the company aims to help charities. For now, $5 from every item sold will go towards Muscular Dystrophy Canada.

    Rodgers hopes people with disabilities are treated with respect.

    “Don’t treat us any differently,” he said. “We don’t want pity or sympathy. My life is great.”

