N.S. man who allegedly fled scene with axe charged with murder

A Thorburn, N.S., man who fled from police with an axe after allegedly attacking a woman is being charged with second-degree murder.

According to the RCMP, officers responded to a report of a man trying to break into a home on Greenwood Street in Thorburn around 9 a.m. on Monday.

The man fled into the woods with an axe and police say they found a woman suffering from serious injuries inside the man’s home.

Police determined the man was John Douglas Cress, 61, and they issued an emergency alert for Pictou, Antigonish, and Colchester counties around 10 a.m.

Police found Cress, who also had serious injuries, just before 11:30 a.m. in the woods behind Greenwood Street and arrested him.

The woman succumbed to her injuries in hospital and died.

Cress was charged with second-degree murder and he will appear in Pictou provincial court on Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing.