N.S. mayors discuss housing, homelessness at Halifax meeting

Mayors or representatives from across the province shared their concerns at the Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities (NSFM) conference in Halifax on Thursday.

Conversations mostly centred on housing and homelessness.

“Certainly homelessness doesn’t always manifest as here in the city with tents in parks and etc. Sometimes in smaller communities it manifests in couch surfing,” says Port Hawkesbury mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton.

Sam Austin, Halifax’s deputy mayor, agrees.

Nova Scotia has 49 municipalities and the HRM, with a population of 420,000, is the largest and it's growing.

“It’s probably at its most severe in HRM where we have so many people living outside on the streets,” Austin says. “Yeah, in HRM the dominant issue is housing and homelessness.”

At the other end of the province, Yarmouth Mayor Pam Mood points to the need for upgrades to infrastructure in the town and that includes the ferry, which she says has benefits province-wide.

“It’s not a Yarmouth ferry, it’s an international link. It’s like an extended roadway to 10 million people on the northeastern seaboard,” says Mood. “We need to keep our ferry. The ferry terminal is a big issue, the wharves are huge, our airport, I mean everything needs funding.”

Coastal erosion was also top of mind for many. Carolyn Bolivar-Getson says the Municipality of the District of Lunenburg is working on a by-law to protect their shoreline.

“Make sure that our shore coastlines are protected and that the measures are put in place so we are not dealing with the storm surge washing away things that it shouldn’t be doing at this point in time,” says Bolivar-Getson.

Bolivar-Getson is also the newly elected president of the Federation. She says getting municipal mayors together provides a strong and united front when approaching upper levels of government for support.

“Not only are there very informative sessions, but it’s the opportunity for networking throughout.”

Housing, homelessness, and coastal protection will likely be topics carried over to the spring conference coming up in May.