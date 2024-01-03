N.S. minimum wage going up 20 cents in April

People working minimum wage jobs in Nova Scotia will see a 20-cent raise in their hourly pay this spring.

According to a Wednesday news release, the province’s minimum wage will be $15.20 per hour starting April 1. The minimum wage last increased to $15 on Oct. 1, 2023.

The release says this year’s pay bump follows the Minimum Wage Review Committee’s formula and it represents a 4.7 per cent increase from the April 2023 rate.

"This year has been very difficult for many Nova Scotians - business owners and workers alike," said Minister of Labour, Skills, and Immigration Jill Balser in the release. "I am grateful to the Minimum Wage Review Committee for putting forward the perspective of both employers and employees so we can ensure a balanced approach to increasing the minimum wage."

According to the release, 26,200 Nova Scotians worked for minimum wage between April 2022 and March 2023.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.