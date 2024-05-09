N.S. musician Ian Janes explores heartbreak in new album
In his new music video, Ian Janes’s head is superimposed over the faces of several Academy Award-nominated actors as they await to hear if they’ve won the big prize. It was a fun way to tie in the lyrics of his song with something to promote is newest album, “WeakNights.”
“There’s a line in the song where I say, ‘I can pretend like an Oscar winner, but my skin gets a little thinner on those weak nights,’” he said in an interview with CTV News Atlantic’s Katie Kelly on Thursday. “So we pirated a bit of footages from old Oscar ceremonies and made it look like I was the only nominee for being miserable.”
Janes said his seventh album, which is a pun on “week nights,” takes an up tempo look at heartbreak.
“I took that word and I was like, ‘What would a weak night look like?’” he said. “Maybe the times when it’s hardest to get over a heartbreak are when you’re doing nothing.”
Janes, who has been making records since 1998 and has racked up several ECMA and Music Nova Scotia nominations, has dabbled in multiple genres over his career. Recently he stepped into the world of hip hop, thanks to the rapper Classified, who sampled two of his songs for his last album.
“It’s really fun to see how someone else reinterprets something you’ve already done,” he said. “You stated how you heard it and they hear it and they hear another way to use it.
“Collaboration is fun and it makes sense. It amplifies your message.”
“WeakNights” is available to stream online and Janes will be performing at The Carleton on May 22 and 23 to celebrate the release of the album.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
From outer space? Sask. farmers baffled after discovering strange wreckage in field
A family of fifth generation farmers from Ituna, Sask. are trying to find answers after discovering several strange objects lying on their land.
Pearson gold heist suspect arrested after flying into Toronto from India
Another suspect is in custody in connection with the gold heist at Toronto Pearson International Airport last year, police say.
Broadcaster and commentator Rex Murphy dead at 77: National Post
The National Post is reporting that Rex Murphy, the pundit and columnist who hosted a national call-in radio show for decades, has died.
Justin and Hailey Bieber are expecting their first child together
Hailey and Justin Bieber are going to be parents. The couple announced the news on Thursday on Instagram, both sharing a video that showcases Hailey Bieber's growing belly.
Ontario family receives massive hospital bill as part of LTC law, refuses to pay
A southwestern Ontario woman has received an $8,400 bill from a hospital in Windsor, Ont., after she refused to put her mother in a nursing home she hated -- and she says she has no intention of paying it.
Debate on abortion rights erupts on Parliament Hill, Poilievre vows he won't legislate
A Conservative government led by Pierre Poilievre would not legislate on, nor use the notwithstanding clause, on abortion, his office says, as anti-abortion protesters gather on Parliament Hill.
New analysis of Beethoven's hair reveals possible cause of mysterious ailments, scientists say
High levels of lead detected in authenticated locks of Ludwig van Beethoven's hair suggest that the composer had lead poisoning, which may have contributed to ailments he endured over the course of his life, including deafness, according to new research.
B.C. man used Bobcat as 'weapon' while chasing away homeless people, judge says
A B.C. man has been convicted of assault with a weapon after using a skid-steer Bobcat to chase two homeless people from his lawn, injuring one of them in the process.
Flat tire on a highway? Here's why you shouldn't try to fix it
If you're cruising down a highway and realize you have a flat tire, you may want to think twice before stopping to fix it on the side of the road.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Pearson gold heist suspect arrested after flying into Toronto from India
Another suspect is in custody in connection with the gold heist at Toronto Pearson International Airport last year, police say.
-
Toronto man pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of CBC journalist
A Toronto man who assaulted and killed an 'exceptional' CBC journalist has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
-
Toronto-area dessert shop featured by Keith Lee forced to move after zoning complaint
A small Ajax dessert shop that recently received a glowing review from celebrity food critic Keith Lee is being forced to move after a zoning complaint was made following the social media influencer’s visit last month.
Calgary
-
'Not giving any additional dollars': Province critical of climbing cost of Calgary's Green Line
A letter from Alberta's transportation minister to Calgary's mayor makes it clear the province won't provide additional dollars to the Green Line LRT project, but it also says the city has to integrate the new CTrain line into the Master Rail Plan.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Alberta man sentenced to 7 years for 2022 impaired driving crash that killed young couple
An Alberta man who admitted to being under the influence of fentanyl and pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing the 2022 deaths of Macy Boyce and Ethan Halford has been sentenced to seven years behind bars.
-
Collingwood Blues score late in comeback 5-4 win over Calgary Canucks at Centennial Cup
Dylan Hudon scored with 3:22 remaining in the third period to lift Collingwood to a come-from-behind 5-4 victory over the Calgary Canucks in both teams’ opening game at the 2024 Centennial Cup Thursday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
5 people attacked by dogs in west Edmonton Thursday
Five people were attacked by two pit bulls in Meadowlark Park Thursday afternoon, according to police.
-
Oilers focus on details, aim for more 'O' zone time in Game 2 against Canucks
Given the result of the first game in their playoff series with the Vancouver Canucks — a loss Wednesday night courtesy a third-period collapse — the Edmonton Oilers say they need to play better next time.
-
New bill would give Alberta more power in emergencies, change election date to fall
The Government of Alberta has tabled another bill granting the province greater power to make unilateral decisions.
Montreal
-
Mice, cockroaches: NDG family raises health concerns over unfixed hole in apartment ceiling
A Montreal family that came to Canada with dreams of building a better life have found themselves living in an apartment in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce where mice and cockroaches are coming through the ceiling because their bathroom ceiling caved in.
-
Man pleads guilty in Montreal hit-and-run that killed 7-year-old Ukrainian refugee
A Quebec man has pleaded guilty in a 2022 hit-and-run in Montreal that killed seven-year-old Mariia Legenkovska, a Ukrainian refugee who had just fled the Russian invasion in Ukraine.
-
Montreal police investigate suspicious package in downtown office building
Montreal police are investigating after a suspicious package was found Thursday in a downtown office building.
Ottawa
-
1 dead in rollover crash in Sharbot Lake, Ont.; 5 others injured
Ontario Provincial Police confirm one person has died after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Sharbot Lake, Ont. that seriously injured five others.
-
Mail delivery changes looming as Canada Post grapples with financial pressure
Whether you check it every day or not, how and when your mail is delivered could be changing as Canada Post faces mounting financial pressure.
-
This Ottawa ward has the most complaints about rats so far in 2024
Bylaw and Regulatory Services received 119 service requests for rats on private property so far in 2024, after receiving 779 service requests in 2023.
London
-
Josh Morgan announces separation from his wife
London Mayor Josh Morgan has announced the separation between him and his wife Melanie.
-
Mother denies sexually assaulting children at child abuse trial
While fighting back tears, a London, Ont. mother denied sexually assaulting or harming her children as she continued to testify in her own defence.
-
Justin and Hailey Bieber are expecting their first child together
Hailey and Justin Bieber are going to be parents. The couple announced the news on Thursday on Instagram, both sharing a video that showcases Hailey Bieber's growing belly.
Barrie
-
Wasaga Beach assault turns into murder investigation after victim's death
The charge against a Wasaga Beach man has been upgraded to second-degree murder after police say the victim died more than two months after an alleged assault.
-
Barrie man who once feigned cancer to draw sympathy from victims pleads guilty to more sex crimes
A Barrie man convicted of sexually assaulting teenage girls over a decade ago while pretending to have cancer to draw sympathy from his victims pleaded guilty on Thursday, again to sexual assault.
-
One person hospitalized after fire at Orillia home
One person was rushed to the hospital after a fire broke out in a home in Orillia on Thursday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Skeletal remains found in Sudbury identified man missing since 2013
Sudbury police say they have identified the skeletal remains found last week in a wood area of Chelmsford and that no foul play was involved.
-
Travelling offenders responsible for most gun crime, northern Ont. police say
Following Tuesday’s shooting in Timmins, police officials say there’s been a higher number of weapons-related crimes in recent months.
-
Northern police say break-and-enter suspect walked into Hwy. 11 traffic
A 30-year-old suspect who robbed a residence in Hearst, Ont., was arrested when they left the crime scene and walked into highway traffic.
Kitchener
-
Wilfrid Laurier football player drafted despite only playing 27 games in his entire life
A Listowel, Ont. man, drafted by the Hamilton Tigercats last week, is also getting looks from the NFL, despite only playing 27 games of football in his life.
-
Long-time CKCO personality, Janine Grespan, dies at 63
A broadcaster familiar to many CTV News watchers has died at the age of 63.
-
Waterloo Region case changing legal landscape on encampment evictions
A resolution has been reached over evictions at a Cambridge, Ont. encampment and experts say other communities should take note.
Windsor
-
Foreman supervisor wins $350,000 with scratch ticket
A Windsor foreman supervisor says he’s going to set himself up for a comfortable retirement after winning $350,000.
-
51-year-old Wheatley man dies in Merlin crash
Chatham-Kent police say a 51-year-old Wheatley man has died after a single vehicle collision south of Merlin, Ont.
-
Developers back city's downtown plan
Eight local developers have unified to back the city’s Strengthen the Core plan.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg trial hears victims' clothing, DNA found in serial killer's apartment
The trial of serial killer Jeremy Skibicki heard Thursday that police found physical evidence of the victims in his apartment, including jewelry, clothing, DNA and a blood-stained bathtub.
-
Winnipeg looking for feedback on future of Graham Avenue
The City of Winnipeg is looking for public feedback on a new vision for Graham Avenue that will see it become a multi-use corridor focused on pedestrians and activities.
-
Man hired to do renovations assaults homeowner: RCMP
A 35-year-old man hired to do renovations at a home in Portage la Prairie has been charged with aggravated assault after a senior was hospitalized Tuesday.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 90 per cent of Sask. teachers vote no to province's 'final offer'
Saskatchewan teachers have voted “no” to a proposed deal that would have seen an end to a nearly year-long labour dispute.
-
From outer space? Sask. farmers baffled after discovering strange wreckage in field
A family of fifth generation farmers from Ituna, Sask. are trying to find answers after discovering several strange objects lying on their land.
-
Cenotaph, other downtown Regina locations vandalized, police investigating
Regina police are investigating a string of graffiti incidents throughout downtown including the Ceonotaph in Victoria Park.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 90 per cent of Sask. teachers vote no to province's 'final offer'
Saskatchewan teachers have voted “no” to a proposed deal that would have seen an end to a nearly year-long labour dispute.
-
'This is a community': City struggling to cope with humanitarian crisis in Pleasant Hill
Dr. Ephthymia Kutsogiannis is running out of options to solve a growing problem outside of her dental clinic.
-
Saskatchewan sky watchers say conditions are perfect for 'extremely strong aurora' on Friday
Saskatchewan sky watchers say the conditions are perfect for a vibrant show of aurora borealis starting on Friday night.
Vancouver
-
Crown seeking 5-year sentence for former university security guard convicted of manslaughter
The Crown is seeking a five-year prison sentence for a former security guard at Langley's Trinity Western University.
-
Watching a Canucks game at a Vancouver community centre? Check the hours first
Seven community centres in Vancouver will be showing Canucks games – but the plan to provide spaces for fans to gather doesn't include extending hours.
-
B.C. woman caught working as dental hygienist without registration for 2nd time
A Langley woman who was working as a dental hygienist without proper registration has agreed to resign from her professional college and never apply for reinstatement.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. launches dedicated squad for gang-related homicides
The percentage of homicides that are gang-related in B.C. has more than doubled in the last 20 years, officials said when announcing a new team that will focus solely on investigating these cases.
-
Police searching for driver after cyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run crash near Victoria
Mounties on Vancouver Island are searching for the driver of a Jeep Wrangler after a cyclist suffered serious injuries in an alleged hit-and-run collision near Victoria early Thursday morning.
-
No ransom demand in B.C. cyberattack, minister says
The 'sophisticated' cyberattack that was recently detected on B.C. government networks has not come with a ransom demand – at least, not yet.
Kelowna
-
Kamloops RCMP issue public warning about 2 men allegedly at centre of 'organized crime conflict'
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
-
Community mourns thousands of fish lost as B.C. drought risk looms again
Images of steelhead and trout flicker over long sheets of paper, brought to life in blue and green crayon rubbings by the thousands.
-
4th targeted shooting in as many days in Kamloops: RCMP
A man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Kamloops Monday evening, the fourth incident police say is part of an ongoing drug conflict playing out on the city's streets.