N.S. NDP leader says they are the alternative after official opposition win

Claudia Chender wasn’t able to bring the Nova Scotia NDP fully back to power on Tuesday night, but her electoral victories restored the party to its strongest position in a decade and made provincial history in the process.

Chender, who led the NDP into an election for the first time, secured official opposition status on Tuesday, unseating the Liberals. Chender’s win also represents the first time a woman has been elected into the leadership position of the official opposition in Nova Scotia.

Karla MacFarlane was appointed interim leader of the Progressive Conservatives when they served as the official opposition in 2018. Tim Houston, who landed a second majority government win on Tuesday, replaced her as leader.

Chender came onto the stage in Halifax with a big smile on election night after learning she’d won her Dartmouth South riding and landed official opposition status for the NDP.

“Our vision for a different kind of government has struck a nerve,” she said. “The Nova Scotia NDP is on the rise.”

The NDP last held office in Nova Scotia under the premiership of Darrell Dexter from 2009 to 2013. The party finished third in the last two provincial elections.

Gary Burrill stepped in as leader of the party in 2016 and Chender succeeded him in 2022.

“Our campaign was one of positivity and possibility,” Chender said. “We’ve made it clear that the Nova Scotia NDP is the alternative. Our incredibly effective opposition has grown and now we are the official opposition.

“We stand on the shoulders of giants. Without (former Nova Scotia NDP leader) Alexa McDonough, we would not be here tonight.”

Chender, a former lawyer, was elected as an MLA in 2017 and was re-elected in 2021. Her party’s campaign focused on health care, housing and the cost of living.

As official opposition in a PC majority government, Chender vowed to hold Houston and his “giant band” of MLAs to account.

“While today marks the end of this election, it marks the beginning of the next one,” she said. “Tomorrow we get back to work and tonight, now, we celebrate.”

