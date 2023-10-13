N.S. police arrest 5 in North Preston, seize shotguns, sub-machine gun

More

    RCMP officers arrested and charged five people for alleged firearms offences in North Preston, N.S., on Thursday.

    According to a press release from the RCMP, officers executed a search warrant at a Clarence Street home in connection to an ongoing firearms investigation around 3:40 a.m. Police arrested three women and two men at the scene.

    Police say they found and seized three shotguns, two handguns, a sub-machine gun, ammunition, magazines, and a ballistic vest at the scene.

    Casey Anne Fitzgerald, 29, who is from Weymouth, Doreze Marvin Beals, 27, who hails from North Preston, and Jermaine Roshawn Tynes, 27, who is also from North Preseton, were all charged with:

    • • careless storage of a firearm (six counts)
    • • careless use of a firearm (six counts)
    • • laundering proceeds of crime
    • • possession of a weapon obtained by the commission of an offence (six counts)
    • • unauthorized possession of a firearm (six counts)
    • • possession of a firearm knowing its possession in unauthorized (six counts)
    • • possession of a prohibited weapon, device, or ammunition knowing its possession is unauthorized (three counts)
    • • possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition (four counts)

    Fitzgerald was also charged with two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

    Beals and Tynes were scheduled to return to court Friday, while Fitzgerald will be back on Oct. 26.

    Police say the two other North Preston women, aged 47 and 69, who were arrested were later released. They’re scheduled to appear at the Dartmouth provincial court on Nov. 20.

