N.S. police arrest 6 people in drug bust

    Nova Scotia police seized drugs and money during a residence search on Nov. 10, 2023. (Source: RCMP)

    Six people were arrested after Nova Scotia RCMP seized drugs during a search of a residence.

    According to a Thursday news release, the Valley Integrated Crime Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant at a Mee Road home in North Kentville on Nov. 10. Police arrested two women and four men and also seized methamphetamine, cocaine, psilocybin, scales, cellular phones, and cash.

    Laura Llewellyn, 39, Allen Mahaney, 57, Reece Jones, 24, Christopher Mackenzie, 47, Douglas Upshaw, 34, and Danielle Smith, 41, were all charged with possession of property obtained by crime and three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

    All six will appear in court on Jan. 24, 2024.

