N.S. police find stolen ATVs, motorcycle, generator during house search

    Three people are facing trafficking and firearm charges after police searched a North River, N.S., residence last week.

    According to an RCMP news release, officers found a reportedly stolen two truck at a Highway 311 home on Jan. 24. Police allegedly saw a man trying to remove the truck’s licence plate and found three men — two of whom had outstanding arrest warrants — two women and a child in the residence.

    The release says police executed a search warrant and found numerous items believed to have been stolen, including:

    • ATVs
    • a motorcycle
    • tires and rims
    • a generator
    • power tools
    • furniture
    • electronics
    • beauty products

    Police say they also seized cocaine, scales, prescription drugs, cash, and cell phones.

    Shane Chapman, 39, Nathan Dean, 23, and Chad Moore-Turner, 32, were charged with:

    • trafficking in substance
    • contravention of storage regulations
    • two counts of careless use of firearm
    • possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
    • five counts of possession of firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
    • two counts of possession of prohibited firearm with ammunition

    Chapman was also charged with possession of a firearm contrary to an order. He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 28.

    Dean and Moore-Turner were both set to appear in court on Tuesday.

