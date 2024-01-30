N.S. police find stolen ATVs, motorcycle, generator during house search

Three people are facing trafficking and firearm charges after police searched a North River, N.S., residence last week.

According to an RCMP news release, officers found a reportedly stolen two truck at a Highway 311 home on Jan. 24. Police allegedly saw a man trying to remove the truck’s licence plate and found three men — two of whom had outstanding arrest warrants — two women and a child in the residence.

The release says police executed a search warrant and found numerous items believed to have been stolen, including:

ATVs

a motorcycle

tires and rims

a generator

power tools

furniture

electronics

beauty products

Police say they also seized cocaine, scales, prescription drugs, cash, and cell phones.

Shane Chapman, 39, Nathan Dean, 23, and Chad Moore-Turner, 32, were charged with:

trafficking in substance

contravention of storage regulations

two counts of careless use of firearm

possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

five counts of possession of firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

two counts of possession of prohibited firearm with ammunition

Chapman was also charged with possession of a firearm contrary to an order. He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 28.

Dean and Moore-Turner were both set to appear in court on Tuesday.

