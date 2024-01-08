ATLANTIC
    N.S. police investigate crash that injured man, knocked out power

    Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating a semi-tractor trailer crash that knocked out power in Buckfield Sunday morning.

    According to a news release from RCMP, police, fire, and emergency responders attended a reported single-vehicle crash on Highway 210 around 10:52 a.m. Police learned a semi-tractor trailer travelling westbound rolled over at the Labelle Road intersection and knocked down a power pole, causing outages in the area.

    Police say the driver, a 66-year-old man from Chester Grant, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The vehicle suffered extensive damage.

    Highway 210 was closed for several hours.

