N.S. police investigate racial slur graffiti

Police are investigating what they describe as hate-motivated mischief that happened in Antigonish, N.S., last month.

According to a Friday news release, police responded to a reported vandalism on a Church Street sidewalk on Oct. 8. Police say someone spray painted a racial slur and derogatory graffiti on the sidewalk.

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 902-863-6500, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

