    • N.S. police investigating after Pride flag outside school torn down

    Pictou, N.S., police are investigating an alleged hate-motivated crime that saw a Pride flag torn down over the weekend.

    According to the RCMP, officers were called to West Pictou Consolidated School in Lyons Brook on Monday for a reported act of vandalism. Police learned a Pride flag was torn down, bending the flag pole in the process, around 4:50 a.m. on Saturday.

    A man with facial hair driving a grey Ford F-150 pickup truck was seen in the area at the time.

    Police believe the crime was motivated by hate.

    Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 902-485-4333, or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

