ATLANTIC
More

    • N.S. police searching for armed robber

    Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Shelburne, N.S., gas station. (Source: RCMP) Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Shelburne, N.S., gas station. (Source: RCMP)

    Shelburne, N.S., RCMP is looking for a man who they say demanded money from a gas station cashier while wielding what appeared to be a firearm on Tuesday.

    According to a news release, police responded to the reported armed robbery at a Falls Lane gas station around 11 p.m. They learned the suspect fled the scene on foot towards Wrights Road after pointing the alleged firearm at the employee, who was not physically hurt.

    The man wore a black jacket, black pants, and a black face mask. A brown mustache was visible beneath the mask.

    The release says surveillance footage shows a white compact sedan that could be a Hyundai Elantra travelling south on Water Street. Police believe this vehicle may have picked up the suspect on Wrights Road.

    Police say a white compact sedan is believed to have possibly picked up the suspect in an armed robbery at a Shelburne, N.S., gas station. (Source: RCMP)Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 902-875-2490, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News