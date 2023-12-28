N.S. police searching for armed robber

Shelburne, N.S., RCMP is looking for a man who they say demanded money from a gas station cashier while wielding what appeared to be a firearm on Tuesday.

According to a news release, police responded to the reported armed robbery at a Falls Lane gas station around 11 p.m. They learned the suspect fled the scene on foot towards Wrights Road after pointing the alleged firearm at the employee, who was not physically hurt.

The man wore a black jacket, black pants, and a black face mask. A brown mustache was visible beneath the mask.

The release says surveillance footage shows a white compact sedan that could be a Hyundai Elantra travelling south on Water Street. Police believe this vehicle may have picked up the suspect on Wrights Road.

Police say a white compact sedan is believed to have possibly picked up the suspect in an armed robbery at a Shelburne, N.S., gas station. (Source: RCMP)Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 902-875-2490, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.