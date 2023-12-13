N.S. police still looking for man who went missing in September

Nova Scotia RCMP continue to ask the public for help in finding an elderly man who went missing three months ago.

According to a Wednesday news release, Derek Kruger, 78, was last seen at an Antigonish gas station on Sept. 29. Police launched an investigation on Oct. 4.

Kruger’s red Mazda Miata was found on a logging road in the Greenfield, Colchester County area. Police extensively searched the area.

The release says there is no indication of criminality in the case at this time.

Kruger is described as standing five-foot-four-inches with brown hair. He wore a hearing aid and glasses.

Anyone with information on Kruger is asked to call police at 902-625-2220, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.