ATLANTIC
More

    • N.S. police still looking for man who went missing in September

    Derek Kruger, 78, who has been missing since Sept. 29. (Courtesy: RCMP) Derek Kruger, 78, who has been missing since Sept. 29. (Courtesy: RCMP)

    Nova Scotia RCMP continue to ask the public for help in finding an elderly man who went missing three months ago.

    According to a Wednesday news release, Derek Kruger, 78, was last seen at an Antigonish gas station on Sept. 29. Police launched an investigation on Oct. 4.

    Kruger’s red Mazda Miata was found on a logging road in the Greenfield, Colchester County area. Police extensively searched the area.

    The release says there is no indication of criminality in the case at this time.

    Kruger is described as standing five-foot-four-inches with brown hair. He wore a hearing aid and glasses.

    Anyone with information on Kruger is asked to call police at 902-625-2220, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Liberal MPs divided over Canada voting for Israel-Hamas ceasefire at UN

    The pre-existing divisions in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal caucus over the federal government's positioning on the Israel-Hamas war were thrust back to the forefront on Wednesday, with MPs expressing differing opinions on Canada voting for 'an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.'

    AGING IN CANADA

    AGING IN CANADA Experts say Canada's health-care system isn't ready for an aging population – here's why

    A shortage of health-care workers in Canada has left many seniors unable to secure a family doctor or book surgeries within a reasonable time frame, experts say. With the senior population expected to rise to new heights in the coming decades, doctors are warning that the current state of the health-care system may lead to more delays, which could increase the risk of mortality among seniors unable to access the care they need.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News