    • N.S. premier promotes 'Still Better Than A Carbon Tax' plan

    Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston speaks to reporters after the provincial budget was tabled at the Nova Scotia legislature in Halifax, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese) Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston speaks to reporters after the provincial budget was tabled at the Nova Scotia legislature in Halifax, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese)
    Premier Tim Houston has submitted a new plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Nova Scotia while also aiming criticisms at the federal carbon tax.

    In a Tuesday news release from the province, Houston announced the “Still Better than a Carbon Tax” plan, which was submitted on Thursday. The plan seeks to combine several other plans, including:

    • the Future of Nova Scotia’s Coastline
    • the 2030 Clean Power Plan
    • the Green Hydrogen Action Plan
    • the Climate Change Plan for Clean Growth

    “This plan will do more to address climate change than any carbon tax,” said Houston in the release. “There is no question that climate change is causing more frequent and severe storms, wildfires, floods and other emergencies that threaten the safety of Nova Scotians and our communities. But our plan proves we can achieve these goals without hurting struggling Nova Scotians.”

    The full document on the plan can be found here.

    The federal government’s carbon tax increase came into effect on Monday.

    More to come…

