N.S. premier questions effectiveness of Cape Breton state of emergency after snowstorm
The Cape Breton Regional Municipality declared a Local State of Emergency after some spots received upwards of 150 centimetres of snow, but Premier Tim Houston questioned the effectiveness of such a move on Monday.
"The state of emergency triggers certain things but what it does not do is speed up access to equipment," Houston said at a news conference. "What’s the state of emergency being used for? If you’re not doing anything with it, why are you doing it? This is a stressful time for everyone and I think elected officials have a responsibility to calm fears and anxieties and not stoke them."
In a news release, the CBRM directed residents to shelter in place and clear snow from the entryways and walkways at their homes. Police told people to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary and the release noted any vehicles that obstruct snow removal will be ticketed and towed.
Amanda MacDougall, Cape Breton mayor, said they are seeking help from mainland Nova Scotia to tackle the snow problem.
“We need trucks,” she said. “We don't have the infrastructure municipally to do the clean-up ourselves. We also know there's going to be a need to help people recover from this. Roofs are going to come in and damage to property is going to take place.”
Houston said the province has reached out to the federal government for heavy equipment.
The municipality noted city hall and municipal services will be closed Monday. Transit Cape Breton will also not be operational.
Resident Pam Leader said her landlord told her it will be days before she's shovelled out.
"The front door is completely blocked," she said. "The snow came from the roof and it's just sitting there."
Byelection postponed
In a news release, Elections PEI said the ordinary polling day for the District 19 byelection was postponed Monday due to the storm. It will instead happen from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
"We want voters to exercise their right to vote, but in a safe manner," said Tim Garrity, CEO of Elections PEI, in the release. "We also keep in mind the safety of our election workers."
Cars buried in the snow in Charlottetown (Jack Morse/CTV News Atlantic)
Weather warnings
According to Environment Canada, blowing snow advisories were in still effect for Kent County, Kouchibouguac National Park, and Moncton in New Brunswick on Monday.
Outages
Nova Scotia Power’s outage map reported 167 outages impacting 1,540 customers as of 4:15 p.m. Monday while Maritime Electric noted 79 customers in the dark in Prince Edward Island.
NB Power only reported 19 customers without power.
Closures
Health PEI said surgeries, procedures and clinics at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital were cancelled Monday, while the administrative office in Charlottetown was closed. The Kinlock Medical Home was also closed.
The City of Charlottetown said in a social media post city hall and administrative offices would be closed Monday. The provincial P.E.I. government also noted civil services would be closed for the day. Several community mental health and addictions services were closed as well.
Nova Scotia provincial government offices in Pictou, Antigonish, Inverness, Guysborough, Victoria and Richmond counties, along with offices in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality were closed Monday.
Airports in Halifax, Moncton and Charlottetown advised passengers to check with airlines about the status of their flights.
The Kings Transit Authority, which services the Kings, Annapolis and Digby counties, announced it would be closed on Monday.
Marine Atlantic said the 11:45 a.m. ferry trips between Sydney, N.S., and Port aux Basques, N.L., were cancelled.
Nova Scotia courthouses in Pictou, Antigonish, Port Hawkesbury and Sydney were closed Monday. The Shubenacadie Provincial Court delayed its opening until noon and the Kentville and Windsor provincial courts postponed matters until 11 a.m.
Mail delays
Canada Post has issued delivery service alerts for the Maritimes, due to the weather.
Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia were under a red service alert, which meant delivery was suspended for the day. All P.E.I. post offices were also closed for the day.
New Brunswick was under a yellow service alert. Canada Post says that means the postal service will do its best to complete deliveries, but there may be delays.
Parking bans
The Halifax Regional Municipality extended its overnight winter parking ban in both Zone 1 — Central and Zone 2 — Non-Central for Tuesday from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. Vehicles are not allowed to park on municipal streets during the hours of the ban.
Check out photos on snowfall across Atlantic Canada here.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
London police apologize for delay in sex assault charges against former world junior players
During a press conference on Monday, London's police chief apologized to the alleged victim of a 2018 sexual assault 'for the amount of time' it took to lay charges against five former world junior players.
King Charles diagnosed with cancer, to postpone public-facing duties
King Charles has been diagnosed with 'a form of cancer,' and will be postponing public-facing duties, Buckingham Palace said Monday. The statement did not specify which form of cancer doctors had found.
Winnipeg parents charged with manslaughter after toddler dies from fentanyl intoxication
The parents of a one-year-old girl in Winnipeg have been charged with manslaughter after the child died from fentanyl intoxication.
A Grammys snub? Fans speculate on Taylor Swift's lack of on-stage interaction with Celine Dion
In a whirlwind of reactions, fans took to social media to analyze Taylor Swift's lack of on-stage interaction with the Canadian music mogul Celine Dion.
He decided to move to Italy with his husband. Then his ex-wife bought a home down the road
They met in California back in the 1970s when they were both 18 and went on to marry at the age of 21. Five decades later, the American exes are both living in Italy with their husbands.
Parts of the Maritimes left with 100 cm as epic snowfall eases on Monday
The weekend snowstorm of February 3 and 4 brought a record amount of snow down for parts of the Maritimes.
Three auto theft convictions should mean three years in prison: Poilievre
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says repeat car thieves should not be allowed to serve their sentence 'in their living room watching Netflix.'
LIVE B.C. minister stepping down over remarks about Middle East
B.C. Post-Secondary Education Minister Selina Robinson is resigning from her cabinet position after sparking widespread outrage by describing Israel as having been founded on a "crappy piece of land."
How Canada's grocery stores get you to spend more
With food prices continuing to rise even as overall inflation has slowed, shoppers could be even more vulnerable to overspending after finding a good deal.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
King Charles diagnosed with cancer, to postpone public-facing duties
King Charles has been diagnosed with 'a form of cancer,' and will be postponing public-facing duties, Buckingham Palace said Monday. The statement did not specify which form of cancer doctors had found.
-
A new name for BMO Field and everything else to know about the FIFA World Cup in Toronto
Toronto is one of 15 cities in North American that is set to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with the Big Smoke hosting a total of six matches. Here is a look at everything you need to know about Toronto’s role in the tournament.
-
Ontario officials share well wishes for King Charles following cancer diagnosis
Top Ontario officials are wishing King Charles a speedy recovery following the news of his cancer diagnosis.
Calgary
-
Calgary receives notice of recall petition for Mayor Jyoti Gondek
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek has been targeted in a campaign that, if successful, could end her term in office.
-
Majority of Albertans support parental consent and/or notification for minor to get abortion: Survey
A new poll suggests a majority of Albertans support parental consent and/or notification for minors seeking abortions.
-
'I owe them my life': Lanny McDonald recovering in hospital after cardiac event
Flames legend Lanny McDonald, 70, is recovering in hospital in Calgary after he had a cardiac event over the weekend.
Montreal
-
Montreal's Olympic Stadium is getting a new roof, with an $870 million price tag
The Quebec government says it will spend $870 million to replace the decaying roof of Montreal's Olympic Stadium, warning that if nothing is done the sports complex will have to close permanently within two years.
-
Parents question homeless shelter next to daycare after body discovered
Some parents are questioning whether a Montreal homeless shelter should be directly next to the daycare after the body of a 32-year-old man was found in the playground last week.
-
A Grammys snub? Fans speculate on Taylor Swift's lack of on-stage interaction with Celine Dion
In a whirlwind of reactions, fans took to social media to analyze Taylor Swift's lack of on-stage interaction with the Canadian music mogul Celine Dion.
Edmonton
-
Dozens of crashes reported after snow blankets Edmonton roads again
After days of driving on relatively clear roads, Edmonton drivers were faced with snow once again on Monday morning.
-
London police apologize for delay in sex assault charges against former world junior players
During a press conference on Monday, London's police chief apologized to the alleged victim of a 2018 sexual assault 'for the amount of time' it took to lay charges against five former world junior players.
-
2 injured in crash northeast of Edmonton
Two people were hospitalized after a crash northeast of Edmonton last week.
Northern Ontario
-
London police apologize for delay in sex assault charges against former world junior players
During a press conference on Monday, London's police chief apologized to the alleged victim of a 2018 sexual assault 'for the amount of time' it took to lay charges against five former world junior players.
-
King Charles diagnosed with cancer, to postpone public-facing duties
King Charles has been diagnosed with 'a form of cancer,' and will be postponing public-facing duties, Buckingham Palace said Monday. The statement did not specify which form of cancer doctors had found.
-
Winnipeg parents charged with manslaughter after toddler dies from fentanyl intoxication
The parents of a one-year-old girl in Winnipeg have been charged with manslaughter after the child died from fentanyl intoxication.
London
-
London police apologize for delay in sex assault charges against former world junior players
During a press conference on Monday, London's police chief apologized to the alleged victim of a 2018 sexual assault 'for the amount of time' it took to lay charges against five former world junior players.
-
King Charles diagnosed with cancer, to postpone public-facing duties
King Charles has been diagnosed with 'a form of cancer,' and will be postponing public-facing duties, Buckingham Palace said Monday. The statement did not specify which form of cancer doctors had found.
-
New jobs coming to Strathroy, Ont. as employer stays put
The mayor of Strathroy-Caradoc is pleased to hear a key employer is staying put. Burnbrae Farms has announced it will build a 100,000 sq. ft. egg grading facility in the town’s industrial area alongside Highway 402.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg parents charged with manslaughter after toddler dies from fentanyl intoxication
The parents of a one-year-old girl in Winnipeg have been charged with manslaughter after the child died from fentanyl intoxication.
-
Man charged following Winnipeg bank robbery: police
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has made an arrest after $10,000 was stolen from a bank on Friday.
-
'I have been in shock for months': Winnipeg jewelry designer to show at New York Fashion Week
A Winnipeg jewelry designer whose pieces have landed at the Oscars and the Golden Globes will now see her designs grace the New York Fashion Week catwalk.
Ottawa
-
These are the top 15 intersections for red light camera tickets in Ottawa
Newly released statistics show Ottawa's 85 red light cameras issued a total of 56,475 tickets to drivers in 2023, up from 45,723 tickets in 2022, 53,956 tickets in 2021 and 35,557 tickets in 2020.
-
Radioactive waste beside Ottawa River will remain hazardous for thousands of years: Citizens' groups
Citizens' groups from Ontario and Quebec have issued a warning saying that the radioactive waste destined for a planned nuclear waste disposal facility in Deep River, Ont., one kilometre from the Ottawa River, will remain hazardous for thousands of years.
-
King Charles diagnosed with cancer, to postpone public-facing duties
King Charles has been diagnosed with 'a form of cancer,' and will be postponing public-facing duties, Buckingham Palace said Monday. The statement did not specify which form of cancer doctors had found.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers to withdraw lunchtime supervision for one day
As contract negotiations continue to languish, Saskatchewan's teachers' union says educators will withdraw noon-hour supervision on Thursday.
-
Viterra disputes terms of pay increase in new union contract
One of Canada’s largest grain handling companies is denying that a wage increase included in a just-approved collective agreement was intended for all employees.
-
Saskatoon woman faces first-degree murder charge
A 32-year-old Saskatoon woman faces a first-degree murder charge after police discovered a body in a Pacific Heights home on Saturday and an officer shot one of the residents.
Vancouver
-
LIVE
LIVE B.C. minister stepping down over remarks about Middle East
B.C. Post-Secondary Education Minister Selina Robinson is resigning from her cabinet position after sparking widespread outrage by describing Israel as having been founded on a "crappy piece of land."
-
Lawsuit alleging B.C. priest and teacher sexually abused 6-year-old boy goes to trial
Lawyers for the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Vancouver are in B.C. Supreme Court this week, answering to a lawsuit brought by a B.C. man who says he was sexually assaulted by a priest and a Catholic school teacher when he was six years old.
-
Car fire on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside leaves 1 injured, road closed
Vancouver fire crews responded to a vehicle blaze on the Downtown Eastside Monday, which left one person injured.
Regina
-
Sask. teachers to withdraw lunchtime supervision for one day
As contract negotiations continue to languish, Saskatchewan's teachers' union says educators will withdraw noon-hour supervision on Thursday.
-
Regina bus crash which injured 8 caused by medical emergency, police say
Regina police say no charges will be laid after a city transit bus collided with a light pole late Friday afternoon because the driver suffered a “medical emergency” resulting in the collision.
-
Viterra disputes terms of pay increase in new union contract
One of Canada’s largest grain handling companies is denying that a wage increase included in a just-approved collective agreement was intended for all employees.
Vancouver Island
-
LIVE
LIVE B.C. minister stepping down over remarks about Middle East
B.C. Post-Secondary Education Minister Selina Robinson is resigning from her cabinet position after sparking widespread outrage by describing Israel as having been founded on a "crappy piece of land."
-
Lawsuit alleging B.C. priest and teacher sexually abused 6-year-old boy goes to trial
Lawyers for the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Vancouver are in B.C. Supreme Court this week, answering to a lawsuit brought by a B.C. man who says he was sexually assaulted by a priest and a Catholic school teacher when he was six years old.
-
Victoria Native Friendship Centre loses vital funding for language revitalization program
Victoria Native Friendship Centre (VNFC) staff worry they’ll have to scale back a program that teaches hundreds of people Indigenous languages.