N.S. proposes taking on $117 million of utility's fuel costs to reduce rate hike

HALIFAX -

The Nova Scotia government says it intends to take on $117 million of the provincial power utility's fuel costs in order to reduce the burden on ratepayers.

Natural Resources and Renewables Minister Tory Rushton says the plan, if approved by the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board, would lower the anticipated 2024 rate increase to 1.1 per cent.

Without government intervention, Rushton says Nova Scotia Power ratepayers would face a seven-per-cent increase this year.

The minister says Nova Scotia Power has a large balance of fuel costs that have accumulated over recent years.

Nova Scotia Power is able to pass on those extra costs to its customers through the fuel adjustment mechanism, which Rushton says had a balance of $395 million on Dec. 31.

The province is proposing to assume $117 million of the fuel adjustment mechanism balance, to be repaid over 10 years, which will allow the utility to spread out its rate hikes over a longer period.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2024.