N.S. RCMP arrest 2 in Millbrook First Nation after firearms tip from Homeland Security

The Nova Scotia RCMP arrested a 51-year-old man and 15-year-old youth from Millbrook First Nation after United States law enforcement officers passed on a tip about an attempted purchase of a prohibited firearm.

According to an RCMP news release, Homeland Security Investigations told RCMP a person from the Millbrook area was allegedly trying to buy a Glock 19 from the United States through a social media platform in January.

Police searched a Millbrook First Nation home on Feb. 16 and seized:

two prohibited 9mm over-capacity magazines

17 unsecured firearms and ammunition

more than 225,000 contraband cigarettes

computers, a 3D printer, filament, and tools for manufacturing firearms

Police arrested the man and youth, who were later released on conditions.

The 51-year-old was charged with:

unauthorized possession of a prohibited device

contravention of use, storage, handling and transport regulations

possession of a prohibited device knowing its possession is unauthorized

selling tobacco products and raw leaf tobacco

possessing tobacco on which tax has not been paid

unlawfully possessing unstamped tobacco

possessing tobacco not bearing a prescribed mark

The youth, who allegedly had a 3D printed firearm in their possession at the time of their arrest, is facing charges of:

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of computer data for purpose of manufacturing/trafficking firearm

possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

manufacturing or transferring firearms/weapons knowing it is unauthorized

possession of a weapon obtained by commission of offence

The youth and the 51-year-old will appear in court on May 6 and 8, respectively.

