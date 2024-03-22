ATLANTIC
    N.S. RCMP arrest 2 in Millbrook First Nation after firearms tip from Homeland Security

    RCMP seized several firearms and a 3D printer at a Millbrook First Nation home on Feb. 16, 2024. (Source: RCMP) RCMP seized several firearms and a 3D printer at a Millbrook First Nation home on Feb. 16, 2024. (Source: RCMP)
    The Nova Scotia RCMP arrested a 51-year-old man and 15-year-old youth from Millbrook First Nation after United States law enforcement officers passed on a tip about an attempted purchase of a prohibited firearm.

    According to an RCMP news release, Homeland Security Investigations told RCMP a person from the Millbrook area was allegedly trying to buy a Glock 19 from the United States through a social media platform in January.

    Police searched a Millbrook First Nation home on Feb. 16 and seized:

    • two prohibited 9mm over-capacity magazines
    • 17 unsecured firearms and ammunition
    • more than 225,000 contraband cigarettes
    • computers, a 3D printer, filament, and tools for manufacturing firearms

    Police arrested the man and youth, who were later released on conditions.

    The 51-year-old was charged with:

    • unauthorized possession of a prohibited device
    • contravention of use, storage, handling and transport regulations
    • possession of a prohibited device knowing its possession is unauthorized
    • selling tobacco products and raw leaf tobacco
    • possessing tobacco on which tax has not been paid
    • unlawfully possessing unstamped tobacco
    • possessing tobacco not bearing a prescribed mark

    The youth, who allegedly had a 3D printed firearm in their possession at the time of their arrest, is facing charges of:

    • unauthorized possession of a firearm
    • possession of computer data for purpose of manufacturing/trafficking firearm
    • possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
    • manufacturing or transferring firearms/weapons knowing it is unauthorized
    • possession of a weapon obtained by commission of offence

    The youth and the 51-year-old will appear in court on May 6 and 8, respectively.

