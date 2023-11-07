ATLANTIC
    • N.S. RCMP arrest man for alleged attack with bat

    An RCMP vehicle is shown in this undated file photo. An RCMP vehicle is shown in this undated file photo.

    Nova Scotia RCMP has arrested a man for allegedly assaulting another man with a bat last week.

    According to the RCMP, officers responded to a reported assault outside a Westridge Road residence in Hatchet Lake around 9 a.m. on Nov. 2. They learned a 43-year-old man, armed with a bat, allegedly attacked a 51-year-old man after a verbal altercation.

    The 51-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police arrested the 43-year-old man and he was charged with assault causing bodily harm.

    The man, who was released with conditions, is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 4, 2024.

