N.S. RCMP arrest man for alleged attack with bat

Nova Scotia RCMP has arrested a man for allegedly assaulting another man with a bat last week.

According to the RCMP, officers responded to a reported assault outside a Westridge Road residence in Hatchet Lake around 9 a.m. on Nov. 2. They learned a 43-year-old man, armed with a bat, allegedly attacked a 51-year-old man after a verbal altercation.

The 51-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police arrested the 43-year-old man and he was charged with assault causing bodily harm.

The man, who was released with conditions, is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 4, 2024.

