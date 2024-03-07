N.S. RCMP arrest man for allegedly assaulting 3 people in home invasions

A Halifax man is facing charges for two alleged home invasions in Tanners Settlement, N.S., on Tuesday.

According to an RCMP news release, officers encountered an “intoxicated and distraught man” at the Grimm Road and Tanners Settlement intersection around 2:47 p.m. Police arrested the 30-year-old man, who was allegedly armed with an expandable baton, and emergency services took him to hospital for assessment.

Police say the man allegedly entered three nearby homes and assaulted some of the occupants before his arrest.

A 47-year-old woman and a 24-year-old woman at a Tanners Settlement Road residence, and a 52-year-old man at a Grimm Road home, all suffered minor injuries.

A 74-year-old woman at a different Grimm Road residence agreed to let the man use her phone and was not assaulted.

The man was charged with:

assault with a weapon

breaking and entering with intent, committing offence

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon

mischief

failure to comply with a probation order

The man was remanded into custody and he will return to court on April 3.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.