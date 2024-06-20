N.S. RCMP arrest man for allegedly firing gun in Three Mile Plains

A 35-year-old man is facing several charges after allegedly firing a gun during a verbal dispute in Three Mile Plains, N.S., on Wednesday.

According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to a reported gunshot at a residence on Panuke Road just before 10 a.m. They learned two men who knew each other were arguing when one of the men allegedly fired a gun. No one was injured.

Police say they surrounded the area and the suspect, who approached them in a truck, refused to comply with their demands and backed his vehicle into a ditch. The man tried to climb out of the vehicle when police deployed a “conducted energy weapon” and arrested him.

Officers searched the truck and found a loaded .30-06 rifle and ammunition.

Wallace Barkhouse is scheduled to appear in court on Friday to face charges of:

careless use of a firearm

unsafe storage of a firearm

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

unauthorized possession of a firearm

two counts of failure to comply with a condition of undertaking

The investigation is ongoing.

