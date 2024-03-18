N.S. RCMP arrest man, woman after Windsor drug bust

A 40-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man are facing several drug-related charged after police searched a Windsor, N.S., home on Friday.

According to an RCMP news release, officers executed a search warrant at a Victoria Street residence and arrested the two people, both of whom are from Windsor. During the search of the home, police seized:

suspected cocaine

prescription pills

scales

psilocybin

cellphones

packaging materials

a quantity of cash

The two suspects were charged with:

possession for the purpose of trafficking

possession of substances

production of substance

possession of property obtained by crime

The accused were released on conditions and they are scheduled to appear in court on June 25.

