N.S. RCMP arrest man, woman after Windsor drug bust

    A 40-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man are facing several drug-related charged after police searched a Windsor, N.S., home on Friday.

    According to an RCMP news release, officers executed a search warrant at a Victoria Street residence and arrested the two people, both of whom are from Windsor. During the search of the home, police seized:

    • suspected cocaine
    • prescription pills
    • scales
    • psilocybin
    • cellphones
    • packaging materials
    • a quantity of cash

    The two suspects were charged with:

    • possession for the purpose of trafficking
    • possession of substances
    • production of substance
    • possession of property obtained by crime

    The accused were released on conditions and they are scheduled to appear in court on June 25.

