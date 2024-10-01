N.S. RCMP arrest two youths for alleged threats at Eskasoni schools

Two youths are facing charges after allegedly posting about school shootings in Eskasoni, N.S., last week.

RCMP identified a youth who posted threats of a school shooting on social media around 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday, according to a news release from police. Officers determined there was no risk to public safety.

Police responded to another threat of a shooting directed at an Eskasoni school around 9:20 a.m. on Friday. They identified the youth involved and said there was no public safety risk.

The two youths were arrested and each face a charge of uttering threats.

They were released on conditions and are scheduled to appear in Eskasoni Youth Justice Court on Dec. 10.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.