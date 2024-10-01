ATLANTIC
More

    • N.S. RCMP arrest two youths for alleged threats at Eskasoni schools

    rcmp
    Share

    Two youths are facing charges after allegedly posting about school shootings in Eskasoni, N.S., last week.

    RCMP identified a youth who posted threats of a school shooting on social media around 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday, according to a news release from police. Officers determined there was no risk to public safety.

    Police responded to another threat of a shooting directed at an Eskasoni school around 9:20 a.m. on Friday. They identified the youth involved and said there was no public safety risk.

    The two youths were arrested and each face a charge of uttering threats.

    They were released on conditions and are scheduled to appear in Eskasoni Youth Justice Court on Dec. 10.

    For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trudeau government survives another Conservative-led non-confidence vote

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government survived another Conservative-led non-confidence vote on Tuesday, the second in less than a week. This, the same day the Bloc Quebecois had an opportunity to table a non-confidence motion of its own, opting instead to push the Liberals to support one of its key demands.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News