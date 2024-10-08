N.S. RCMP arrest youths for alleged threats on university campus

The Nova Scotia RCMP arrested three youths in connection to threat complaints at an Antigonish university last week.

Officers responded to a report of an individual threatening several people at the campus around 11 p.m. last Friday, according to an RCMP news release. Police could not find the suspect at that time.

Police would not confirm to CTV Atlantic if the incident happened at St. Francis Xavier University.

The next day, police say they responded to a report of two youths who were believed to be armed making threats on the campus around 1 a.m. The suspects fled the scene.

Police believe both youths were involved in the Friday incident. There were no reported injuries.

The release says officers spotted the suspects, along with a third youth, and pursued them into a wooded area when they fled on foot. Police found and arrested two youths, but did not recover any weapons.

Officers found and arrested the third youth on Sunday.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and charges are expected. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 902-863-6500, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.