    • N.S. RCMP charge woman for driving 109km/h in school zone

    (Photo courtesy: RCMP) (Photo courtesy: RCMP)
    The Nova Scotia RCMP has charged a 28-year-old woman with stunting for driving 109 km/h in a 30 km/h school zone last week.

    Police say they spotted a Ford Mustang driving in the school zone on Highway 1 in Weymouth around 10:25 a.m. on Friday. They stopped the driver, who is from New Germany, charged her with stunting and towed her vehicle.

    Later that day, police stopped a Honda Civic driving 109 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on St. Margarets Bay Road in Timberlea. The 19-year-old driver from Hubley was charged with stunting and had his vehicle towed.

    Police say they also charged a 20-year-old Halifax man with stunting for driving 116 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on Portland Street in Dartmouth around 2 a.m. on Sept. 26.

    Stunting in Nova Scotia carries a $2,422.50 fine, six licence demerit points and a seven-day driver’s licence suspension for first-time offenders.

