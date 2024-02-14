N.S. RCMP investigate 'hate-motivated' graffiti

ATLANTIC
    The RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment is investigated an alleged “hate-motivated” mischief that happened in Lower Sackville on Monday.

    According to an RCMP news release, an officer on patrol spotted “various forms” of graffiti spray-painted on snow near a tent on a vacant property on Walker Avenue around 12:30 p.m.

    Police believe the mischief was motivated by hate based on religion and race.

    Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5020, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

