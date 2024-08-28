N.S. RCMP investigate shooting in Millbrook

ATLANTIC
    The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating the shooting of a man in a Millbrook residence on Tuesday night.

    According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to a report of shots fired at a home on Birch Bark Road around 11:25 p.m. They learned two people attacked a man in the residence and the man was shot.

    Police say the suspects fled the home and the man went to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Investigators believe there is no risk to the public. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 902-893-6819, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

