    • N.S. RCMP investigate tire slashings in Windsor

    Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating a series of tire slashings in Windsor Monday morning.

    According to a Wednesday news release, police responded to a reported mischief at Turner Lane around 11:33 a.m. They learned the tires of at least six vehicles were slashed.

    Police believe the slashings occurred between 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Monday.

    Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 902-798-2207, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

