    • N.S. RCMP investigating alleged hate-motivated graffiti at school

    (Photo courtesy: RCMP) (Photo courtesy: RCMP)
    Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating alleged hate-motivated graffiti on a Hammonds Plains school.

    According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to a reported mischief at Kingswood Elementary School on Vrege Court around 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday. They found the graffiti spray-painted on the rear of the building and police believe it was motivated by hate based on race and religion.

    “The RCMP takes incidents of hate with utmost seriousness and condemns these criminal acts,” the release reads.

    Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5020, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

