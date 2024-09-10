N.S. RCMP investigating disappearance of 55-year-old woman

The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating the suspicious disappearance of a 55-year-old woman.

According to an RCMP news release, Esther Jones was last seen in Kingston on Aug. 31 and reported missing on Sept. 2.

Police found Jones’ silver 2009 Volkswagen Passat abandoned in Greenwood on Sept. 4.

The RCMP has deemed Jones’ disappearance as suspicious and the Southwest Nova major crime unit is now leading the investigation.

Jones is described as five-foot-four with a slim build. She has hazel eyes and dirty blond/brown, greying, shoulder-length hair.

Jones may have been wearing a black and floral below-knee-length skirt, a black T-shirt with ties on the shoulders and sunglasses with mirrored lenses.

Anyone with information on Jones is asked to call police at 902-825-2000, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

