N.S. RCMP investigating men offering candy to children

The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating a “suspicious incident” involving men allegedly approaching children in St. Croix on Tuesday.

According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to a report of two men in a black SUV talking with kids on bikes around 8 p.m.

The vehicle allegedly approached the children on Sylvia Drive and one of the occupants yelled at the kids about riding their bikes on the wrong side of the road. A man in the passenger’s seat also offered them candy.

The children fled into a neighbouring home and the SUV drove towards Ellershouse Bridge on Highway 1. There were no reported injuries.

The passenger is described as a white male with a grey beard and hair who wore sunglasses, an Xbox ball cap, and a long-sleeve grey shirt

The driver was a black male who wore sunglasses.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 902-798-2207, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

