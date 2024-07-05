N.S. RCMP looking for man wanted on assault charge

A 24-year-old man from Timberlea, N.S., is wanted of a provincewide arrest warrant.

According to an RCMP news release, Darian Marquist Smith is wanted on a charge of assault. He is described as standing five-foot-seven and weighing 180 pounds. He had brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Smith is asked to call police at 902-490-5020, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

