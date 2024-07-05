ATLANTIC
More

    • N.S. RCMP looking for man wanted on assault charge

    Darian Marquist Smith is pictured. (Source: RCMP) Darian Marquist Smith is pictured. (Source: RCMP)
    Share

    A 24-year-old man from Timberlea, N.S., is wanted of a provincewide arrest warrant.

    According to an RCMP news release, Darian Marquist Smith is wanted on a charge of assault. He is described as standing five-foot-seven and weighing 180 pounds. He had brown eyes and black hair.

    Anyone with information on Smith is asked to call police at 902-490-5020, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News