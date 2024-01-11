ATLANTIC
More

    • N.S. RCMP looking for Ontario woman on fraud, theft charges

    Police are looking for Diane Timmer on an arrest warrant. (Source: RCMP) Police are looking for Diane Timmer on an arrest warrant. (Source: RCMP)

    N.S. RCMP looking for Ontario woman on fraud, theft charges

    The Nova Scotia RCMP is looking for an Ontario woman on a provincewide arrest warrant for charges stemming from incidents last year.

    According to a Thursday news release, Diane Timmer, 33, is charged with:

    • three counts of theft over $5,000
    • trafficking in property obtained by crime
    • fraud

    The incidents are alleged to have occurred in January 2023.

    Timmer, who is also known as Diane Gray, is described as standing five-foot-seven and weighing 150 pounds. She has light-coloured hair, hazel eyes, and a tattoo of a purple flower on her left hand.

    Police believe Timmer may be in the Chester area and could be driving a 2013 black Dodge Ram with the Ontario licence plate BT26150.

    Anyone with information on Timmer is asked to call police at 902-490-5020, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    How a virtual emergency room doctor saved a life from afar

    The 12-bed hospital in New-Wes-Valley, N.L. - population 2,000 - found itself at the centre of a heated debate about staff shortages in rural health care when the province signed a contract to staff its emergency department virtually.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News