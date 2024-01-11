N.S. RCMP looking for Ontario woman on fraud, theft charges

The Nova Scotia RCMP is looking for an Ontario woman on a provincewide arrest warrant for charges stemming from incidents last year.

According to a Thursday news release, Diane Timmer, 33, is charged with:

three counts of theft over $5,000

trafficking in property obtained by crime

fraud

The incidents are alleged to have occurred in January 2023.

Timmer, who is also known as Diane Gray, is described as standing five-foot-seven and weighing 150 pounds. She has light-coloured hair, hazel eyes, and a tattoo of a purple flower on her left hand.

Police believe Timmer may be in the Chester area and could be driving a 2013 black Dodge Ram with the Ontario licence plate BT26150.

Anyone with information on Timmer is asked to call police at 902-490-5020, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

