N.S. RCMP officer charged with sexual assault

    A Nova Scotia RCMP officer is facing sexual assault charges following an investigation by the Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT).

    According to a statement from assistant commissioner Dennis Daley, the RCMP referred allegations of sexual misconduct against Cst. William McNutt, 39, to SiRT last January. McNutt, who was posted to East Hants District RCMP at the time, was suspended from his duties.

    A separate release from SiRT says a woman alleged an officer she knew sexually assaulted her in 2023. Following the investigation, McNutt was charged with:

    • three counts of sexual assault
    • overcoming resistance to commission of an offence
    • uttering threats

    McNutt will appear in court on Sept. 9.

    “The RCMP takes all allegations of misconduct seriously; our employees are expected to conduct themselves in a manner that not only meets, but exceeds, the rightfully high expectations of Canadians,” Daley said. “These criminal charges are disturbing and Cst. McNutt, who’s been an RCMP member for just over two years, remains suspended from duty. An internal code of conduct process has also been initiated.”

