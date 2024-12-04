N.S. RCMP officer facing additional sexual assault charges

A suspended Nova Scotia RCMP officer facing sexual misconduct charges has been separately charged with another alleged sexual assault from five years ago.

The RCMP says Cst. William McNutt was “safely arrested” on Nov. 29 after a survivor said she was sexually assaulted by a man she met through mutual friends in July 2019.

McNutt was charged with two counts of sexual assault. He was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Amherst provincial court on Jan. 6, 2025.

Last January, McNutt, who joined the RCMP in 2021 and was posted to the East Hants District, was suspended from his duties when separate sexual misconduct charges were made against him.

A news release from the Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) last July says a woman alleged an officer she knew sexually assaulted her in 2023. Following an investigation, McNutt was charged with:

three counts of sexual assault

uttering threats

overcoming resistance to commission of an offence

