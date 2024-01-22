ATLANTIC
    N.S. RCMP search for stolen Alan Syliboy painting, guitars

    Nova Scotia RCMP is looking for a stolen Alan Syliboy painting. (Source: RCMP) Nova Scotia RCMP is looking for a stolen Alan Syliboy painting. (Source: RCMP)
    The Nova Scotia RCMP is looking for two stolen guitars and an Alan Syliboy painting valued at more than $10,000.

    According to a Monday news release from the RCMP, officers responded to a reported break-in at a Highway 201 residence in Tupperville on Jan. 3. They learned someone stole the artwork and the custom-made guitars from a garage.

    Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 902-665-4481, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

