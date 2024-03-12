N.S. RCMP seize drugs, cash, after search of commercial tractor tailor in North Sydney

Nova Scotia RCMP has seized hundreds of thousands of contraband cigarettes in North Sydney as part of an ongoing investigation.

According to an RCMP news release, officers, along with help from Service Nova Scotia and Criminal Intelligence Service Nova Scotia, stopped a commercial tractor trailer on Highway 105 on March 2.

They searched the truck and found 760,000 contraband cigarettes with an estimated tax value of $250,000, roughly $30,000 in cash, and more than 3,000 methamphetamine pills. Police say the truck was headed for Newfoundland and Labrador.

Robert Trent Smith, 49, was charged with:

possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

selling of unauthorized tobacco products

possession of property obtained by crime

