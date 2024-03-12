N.S. RCMP seize drugs, cash, after search of commercial tractor tailor in North Sydney
Nova Scotia RCMP has seized hundreds of thousands of contraband cigarettes in North Sydney as part of an ongoing investigation.
According to an RCMP news release, officers, along with help from Service Nova Scotia and Criminal Intelligence Service Nova Scotia, stopped a commercial tractor trailer on Highway 105 on March 2.
They searched the truck and found 760,000 contraband cigarettes with an estimated tax value of $250,000, roughly $30,000 in cash, and more than 3,000 methamphetamine pills. Police say the truck was headed for Newfoundland and Labrador.
Robert Trent Smith, 49, was charged with:
- possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking
- selling of unauthorized tobacco products
- possession of property obtained by crime
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'The plan is working,' Champagne says as more premiers urge pause to carbon tax hike
As yet another provincial leader calls on the Trudeau government to pause next month's carbon tax hike, federal Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says that 'the plan is working' on efforts to price pollution.
Suspect allegedly shot 3 relatives in downtown Toronto, killing 2 of them
A man allegedly shot three of his relatives in Toronto, killing two of them, in an incident that began at a home and spilled onto a busy downtown street Tuesday afternoon, Toronto police said.
Handwritten 'contract of purchase and sale' rejected by B.C. Supreme Court
A handwritten document purporting to facilitate the sale of a commercial property for well below its assessed value has not held up in B.C. Supreme Court.
'I would have paid': Ottawa residents claim they were unaware of outstanding tickets now dropping their credit scores
Since reporting on old fines tanking the credit scores of thousands of Ottawans and former residents, CTV News has received a flood of similar accounts from people claiming the city and its contracted collection agencies did not do enough to contact them before their credit score was slashed.
What these class-action lawyers say they'd be careful buying in Canada
Purchasing potentially defective products or experiencing unwanted side effects or harm are risks consumers always take. When it comes to shopping, class-action lawyers say they'd be careful when buying these items.
Convicted cybercriminal from Bradford, Ont., sentenced for global ransomware scheme
Convicted cybercriminal Mikhail Vasiliev has been sentenced to nearly four years in jail after pleading guilty last month to eight counts of cyber extortion, mischief and weapons charges.
Chocolate prices soar just in time for Easter thanks to 'bitter realities'
This year's Easter celebrations are set against a backdrop of record-breaking cocoa prices, with everyone from consumers to the entire chocolate industry feeling the pinch.
Biden clinches nomination and Trump is getting closer, ushering in general election
U.S. President Joe Biden clinched the Democratic presidential nomination with decisive victories in Georgia and Mississippi on Tuesday.
Gushue returns to Newfoundland after history-making Brier championship
His Brier three-peat has cemented Newfoundland’s Brad Gushue into the curling record books.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Overhaul of Ontario police law set to take effect five years after act passed
An overhaul of Ontario's 34-year-old law governing policing in the province is set to take effect next month, with its rules and regulations covering everything from oversight to discipline to more easily allowing the suspension of officers without pay.
-
Suspect allegedly shot 3 relatives in downtown Toronto, killing 2 of them
A man allegedly shot three of his relatives in Toronto, killing two of them, in an incident that began at a home and spilled onto a busy downtown street Tuesday afternoon, Toronto police said.
-
Toronto birder says city's first-ever bald eagle's nest is at risk
Less than a week after news of Toronto’s first-ever documented bald eagle's nest broke, a birder in the city says the site is already at risk due to the ongoing efforts to keep another species out of the area.
Calgary
-
Calgary mayor calls special council meeting to discuss rezoning plebiscite
Calgary councillors will debate whether to hold a plebiscite on city-wide zoning changes in a special meeting late Wednesday afternoon. The special meeting is a last-minute request from the mayor.
-
Potholes creating issues for some Calgary drivers, pedestrians
Calgarians are expressing concerns over an increasing number of potholes showing up on city streets during their daily commutes due to warmer temperatures.
-
Higher cost estimates could spur change for Calgary's Green Line LRT project
According to an update on Tuesday about Calgary's Green Line project, there are a number of design possibilities on the table because of higher costs faced by the monumental infrastructure project.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton city strike: What will be open, closed, affected and unaffected
Edmonton's city manager says civic staff is taking steps to minimize the impact of a strike by more than 6,000 workers slated to begin on Thursday morning.
-
'It could cost them their lives': Politicians react to cave used for shelter
A cave in Edmonton's river valley — once a place someone called home — has been fenced off. Police believe the cave partially collapsed sometime in February. The individual who was living there is said to have been taken to the province's homeless navigation centre days before.
-
Alberta amending tax rules to offer $5,000 incentive to out-of-province workers
The Alberta government has introduced legislation that would direct $10 million from this year's budget toward luring more workers to the province.
Montreal
-
QUEBEC BUDGET 2024
QUEBEC BUDGET 2024 Quebec budget $11B in deficit, one of the biggest in the province's history
A stagnant economy, a historic forest fire season and billions of dollars in public sector wage increases are what Quebec’s finance minister says have led to one of the biggest budget deficits in the province’s history.
-
Here are the highlights of the Quebec budget
Here are the highlights of the Quebec budget for 2024-2025, presented on Tuesday by Finance Minister Eric Girard.
-
3 people arrested after man stabbed in Ahuntsic: Montreal police
Three suspects have been arrested after a 19-year-old man was stabbed in Ahuntsic on Tuesday, Montreal police said.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING New dispatch system for Ottawa paramedics to come online next month
A new dispatching system for the Ottawa Paramedic Service will be coming online next month, after numerous calls over the decades to improve how ambulance dispatchers triage calls.
-
'I would have paid': Ottawa residents claim they were unaware of outstanding tickets now dropping their credit scores
Since reporting on old fines tanking the credit scores of thousands of Ottawans and former residents, CTV News has received a flood of similar accounts from people claiming the city and its contracted collection agencies did not do enough to contact them before their credit score was slashed.
-
Changing consumer habits could spell the end of bagged milk
Milk is sold in bags in Ontario, Quebec, and the Maritimes, but it could be approaching its expiry date. Part of the reason is changing consumer habits.
London
-
Who’s behind spree of hateful graffiti in London? A backwards letter may reveal identity
An east London, Ont. neighbourhood is being targeted with hateful graffiti.
-
Youth arrested after unprovoked attack on Sarnia senior
As previously reported, a 66-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk on Talfourd Street near Queen Street when a person he didn't know attacked him from behind, striking him in the face.
-
Driver charged after single-vehicle rollover
The driver of a car involved in a single-vehicle collision in South-West Oxford Township has been charged.
Barrie
-
Careless driving charge laid after 3-vehicle collision on Highway 400 involving transport & dump truck
One motorist has been charged with careless driving after cutting in front of a southbound transport truck and causing a three-vehicle collision on Tuesday morning along Highway 400.
-
Stunt driving charges laid after vehicle clocked at nearly double the speed limit
A Barrie driver has been charged with stunt driving after going nearly double the posted speed limit.
-
Search for missing senior with Alzheimer's ends
The search for a missing senior with Alzheimer's has ended more than 24 hours after police put out a public appeal for help to find him.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. mayor says better police communication needed in wake of Highway 11 shooting
The mayor of Coleman Township, just south of Temiskaming Shores, said he is frustrated with how Ontario Provincial Police officers handled communication during the fatal Highway 11 shooting last week.
-
Sask. commercial driver charged after Highway 69 crash south of Sudbury, Ont.
A 59-year-old commercial driver from Saskatchewan has been charged after being seriously injured in a crash on Highway 69 south of Sudbury on the weekend.
-
The truth about menopause and weight gain
Menopause and weight gain seem to go hand in hand. So what can you do to mitigate middle-age spread?
Kitchener
-
Three serious house fires within 24 hours in Guelph
The day after two women died in a Guelph house fire, flames tore through two more homes in the city.
-
Why an unvaccinated former healthcare worker is hopeful she could get her job back
A former Grand River Hospital (GRH) employee is encouraged by an recent arbitrator’s ruling that nine Ontario nurses, who were fired because they didn’t get two COVID-19 vaccinations, should be reinstated.
-
Another carjacking at gunpoint in Kitchener
Police are investigating another armed carjacking in Waterloo Region, the seventh incident reported in just the last three months.
Windsor
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Police investigating group assault of teen with autism as officers seek to identify suspects
Police in Windsor, Ont. are investigating the alleged group assault of a 16-year-old boy with autism outside Devonshire Mall, which resulted in serious injuries to the victim.
-
Windsor mayor amongst highest paid mayors in Ontario — or is he?
Windsor’s mayor pulled home a paycheque of nearly $220,000 in 2023, making him one of the highest paid mayors in Ontario when compared against the public sector salary disclosure list from last year.
-
Fentanyl involved in 13 Windsor-Essex overdoses last week
Health officials in Windsor-Essex County say there were an elevated number of opioid overdose and emergency calls in a seven-day period last week.
Winnipeg
-
Haitians in Winnipeg concerned as unrest spirals out of control in Haiti
Deep political polarization in Haiti is raising concerns among Haitians in Winnipeg.
-
-
Curler Harris will appeal suspension after missing Scotties due to doping violation
Briane Harris's absence from Canada's national women's curling championship has officially been explained.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. labour lawyer's pitch to end teachers' job action: 'empower the principals'
As the contract stalemate between the province and the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) continues, a Saskatoon labour lawyer says some creative thinking is required to get both sides back to the negotiating table.
-
Outpouring of support for Sask. 5-year-old with rare kidney disease
A pre-schooler from Warman got some unlikely support as he battles a rare kidney disease, and the help started with a small idea in his community and spread all the way down to Regina.
-
Parole board took 'appropriate' steps in Sask. mass murderer's release, investigation finds
A joint investigation into the release and supervision of mass murderer Myles Sanderson has issued 14 recommendations to the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) and the Parole Board of Canada.
Regina
-
'Chaos raging in our education system': Sask. NDP criticizes gov't on deal with school boards association
The Sask. Party continues to face criticism following the announcement of a funding agreement with the Saskatchewan School Boards Association (SBBA).
-
Sask. restricts bear spray possession, adds hefty fines in attempt to curb illegal use
The provincial government has introduced new regulations surrounding bear spray possession in urban areas in a hope to curb its use as a weapon in Saskatchewan.
-
New proposed complex needs emergency shelter in Regina raises concerns
Many are raising concerns about a proposed complex needs emergency shelter.
Kelowna
-
A public alert wasn't made when a convicted sex offender was released in B.C. Who made that call?
Who was responsible for the decision not to warn the public when a convicted sex offender was released into Kelowna, B.C., where he allegedly went on to victimize another child?
-
Robots and drones to work in Kelowna, B.C., orchards in 'precision farming' project
Drones and robots will be put to work in the orchards of Kelowna this spring as part of a pilot project to promote what the equipment maker calls "precision farming."
-
Woman pleads guilty to manslaughter, gets 10 years for 2020 Okanagan slaying
A woman in her 60s has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in connection to a man's death in the B.C. Interior almost four years ago.
Vancouver
-
Victoria's mayor wants province to delay new short-term rental rules in the capital
Victoria's mayor, Marianne Alto, is trying to persuade the province to hold off on the changes until the fall.
-
Handwritten 'contract of purchase and sale' rejected by B.C. Supreme Court
A handwritten document purporting to facilitate the sale of a commercial property for well below its assessed value has not held up in B.C. Supreme Court.
-
Bethenny Frankel's visit to B.C. city gives businesses a boost
A reality star from the Big Apple, has taken a bite out of Abbotsford.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. commits $12M to replace seismically unsafe school in Port Renfrew
It’s a tiny school with big meaning for Port Renfrew and Pacheedaht First Nation, and now, it’s being replaced.
-
Victoria's mayor wants province to delay new short-term rental rules in the capital
Victoria's mayor, Marianne Alto, is trying to persuade the province to hold off on the changes until the fall.
-
Man hospitalized after shooting in Saanich
The Saanich Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Monday night.