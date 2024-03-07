N.S. RCMP seize fentanyl, body armour during house search
Two men are facing drug and weapons charges after Nova Scotia RCMP searched a River John home on Feb. 29.
According to an RCMP news release, officers executed a search warrant at a Sergeant Lane home and arrested a 53-year-old man from River John and a 60-year-old Barrachois man.
Police searched the home and found:
- fentanyl
- body armour plates
- firearms
- methamphetamine
- psilocybin
- baggies
- ammunition
Both men are scheduled to appear in court on June 3.
