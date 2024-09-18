ATLANTIC
More

    • N.S. RCMP seize firearms, crossbow, magic mushrooms from South Shore homes

    Nova Scotia RCMP seized several firearms from the South Shore on Sept. 13, 2024. (Source: RCMP) Nova Scotia RCMP seized several firearms from the South Shore on Sept. 13, 2024. (Source: RCMP)
    Share

    A Woods Harbour, N.S., man is facing dozens of charges after police seized weapons and drugs from South Shore homes last Friday.

    According to an RCMP news release, officers executed a search warrant at a Woods Habour residence on Highway 3. They seized:

    • eight firearms (one of which was an AR-style weapon with a high-capacity magazine)
    • ammunition
    • a crossbow
    • suspected psilocybin (magic mushrooms)

    Officers arrested a man at a Cliff Street residence in Yarmouth and seized another firearm and hundreds of grams of suspected cocaine.

    Thomas Anthony Foster Nickerson, 37, was charged with:

    • eight counts of careless use of a firearm
    • eight counts of possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
    • eight counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm
    • five counts of possession contrary to a prohibition order
    • three counts of possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition
    • two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking
    • unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon

    Nickerson appeared in court on Tuesday and was released on conditions. He will return to court at a later date.

    “Our investigation indicates the suspect was actively trafficking drugs, which can harm our communities in a variety of ways,” said Cpl. Matt Schmidt with the Shelburne RCMP Street Crimes Enforcement Unit, in the release. “Police fielded numerous complaints, and worked with multiple jurisdictions and resources throughout the province on this investigation.”

    For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING At least 300 wounded in second day of explosions in Lebanon

    Lebanon’s health ministry said Wednesday that at least nine people were killed and 300 wounded by exploding electronic devices in multiple regions of the country. The explosions came a day after an apparent Israeli attack targeting pagers used by Hezbollah killed at least 12 and wounded nearly 3,000. Here are the latest updates.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News