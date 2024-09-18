N.S. RCMP seize firearms, crossbow, magic mushrooms from South Shore homes
A Woods Harbour, N.S., man is facing dozens of charges after police seized weapons and drugs from South Shore homes last Friday.
According to an RCMP news release, officers executed a search warrant at a Woods Habour residence on Highway 3. They seized:
- eight firearms (one of which was an AR-style weapon with a high-capacity magazine)
- ammunition
- a crossbow
- suspected psilocybin (magic mushrooms)
Officers arrested a man at a Cliff Street residence in Yarmouth and seized another firearm and hundreds of grams of suspected cocaine.
Thomas Anthony Foster Nickerson, 37, was charged with:
- eight counts of careless use of a firearm
- eight counts of possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
- eight counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm
- five counts of possession contrary to a prohibition order
- three counts of possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition
- two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking
- unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon
Nickerson appeared in court on Tuesday and was released on conditions. He will return to court at a later date.
“Our investigation indicates the suspect was actively trafficking drugs, which can harm our communities in a variety of ways,” said Cpl. Matt Schmidt with the Shelburne RCMP Street Crimes Enforcement Unit, in the release. “Police fielded numerous complaints, and worked with multiple jurisdictions and resources throughout the province on this investigation.”
For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Federal government to further limit number of international students
The federal government will be further limiting the number of international students permitted to enter Canada next year. It’s the government’s latest immigration-related measure to address Canadians' ongoing housing and affordability concerns.
DEVELOPING At least 300 wounded in second day of explosions in Lebanon
Lebanon’s health ministry said Wednesday that at least nine people were killed and 300 wounded by exploding electronic devices in multiple regions of the country. The explosions came a day after an apparent Israeli attack targeting pagers used by Hezbollah killed at least 12 and wounded nearly 3,000. Here are the latest updates.
BREAKING First Conservative motion attempting to bring down Liberals to simply ask if House has confidence in Trudeau
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has confirmed his party is putting forward a non-confidence motion next week and the wording is very straight forward.
Record-breaking Lotto Max jackpot tickets sold in Ontario, Quebec
Two lucky people in Ontario and Quebec will split Tuesday’s record-breaking $80-million Lotto Max jackpot.
Rogers Communications to buy out Bell's share of MLSE for $4.7 billion
Rogers Communications Inc. is buying out Bell's 37.5 per cent share of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment for $4.7 billion, giving it 75 per cent ownership of the sports conglomerate.
'Unsightly' under-construction home must be finished or demolished, B.C. court rules
A B.C couple has been ordered to stop living in a motorhome on the property where their under-construction home – which they were first given a permit to build more than six years ago – has become an “eyesore,” according to a recent court decision.
16 soldiers injured in accident at Valcartier military base in Quebec
More than a dozen soldiers were sent to hospital this afternoon after an accident at a military base in Quebec.
First video of Titan submersible wreckage released at public hearing
The U.S. Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation has released footage showing the wreckage of the Titan submersible as part of the public hearing into the vessel's implosion in June 2023.
BREAKING Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez to step down, will stay on as MP
Federal Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez is set to announce he’s stepping down from cabinet and as the Quebec lieutenant on Thursday, but he’ll remain an MP, CTV News has confirmed.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Two people dead after shooting at park north of Toronto: YRP
Two people are dead following a shooting at a park in Keswick, York Regional Police say. Police confirmed just before 11 a.m. that they were investigating a double homicide at Bayview Park. YRP said they responded to the sounds of gunshots at the park just before 7:30 a.m.
-
Large, smoky fire at under-construction condo in Toronto's east end doused
A large, smoky fire that broke out Wednesday morning at an under-construction condominium in north Riverdale has been extinguished.
-
Toronto robbery suspect allegedly assaults officer before arrest: police
A Toronto man accused of robbing two retail stores earlier this month allegedly assaulted a police officer before he was arrested.
Calgary
-
Matthew Tkachuk opens up about the death of his friend Johnny Gaudreau
Matthew Tkachuk estimated that he tells a story about Johnny Gaudreau's exploits, both the on-ice and off-ice variety, to somebody at least once a week.
-
Alberta to boost spending on new K-12 school construction over next three years by $6.5B to $8.6B
Alberta's premier announced a plan Tuesday evening during a televised address her government will boost the amount of money being spent on new school construction over the next three years to $8.6 billion, an increase of $6.5 billion from what was originally promised in the 2024 budget.
-
Calgary siblings win $1M on Lotto Max ticket: ' Feels like a dream'
Four Calgary siblings are celebrating the purchase of a winning Lotto Max ticket.
Edmonton
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Fire consumes multi-unit building, several townhomes in Desrochers
Flames tore through a residential development, including both homes that were occupied and under construction, in southwest Edmonton early Wednesday morning.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE 'A matter of luck whether or not you make it out alive': Excessive speeders taunt police by posting crimes online
Whether you've been shaken awake by revving engines in the dead of night, or passed on the Anthony Henday like you're standing still, most Edmontonians have some experience with sports cars or motorcycles driving dangerously on city streets.
-
Alcohol believed to be factor in fatal Strathcona County crash
A 65-year-old Lac Ste. Anne County resident was killed in a crash in Strathcona County early Tuesday morning.
Montreal
-
Black Lives Ruined: Black men asked to sign NDAs to settle racial profiling cases
Black men who are the victims of racial profiling and harassment by police forces in Quebec say they are being asked to sign non-disclosure agreements in order to receive their settlement cheques.
-
Federal minister Pablo Rodriguez to run for Quebec Liberal leadership
The federal Liberals' political lieutenant for Quebec, Pablo Rodriguez, will run for the leadership of the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ). He is scheduled to make the announcement Thursday in Gatineau.
-
Quebec police investigating suspicious death of boy, 5, near Montreal
Quebec provincial police are investigating the death of a five-year-old boy found in a home about 55 kilometres southwest of Montreal.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa's mayor says 'no formal, written offer' from feds for Wellington Street
Negotiations on the future of Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill appear to have stalled, more than a year after the federal government and the City of Ottawa began talks on the street.
-
You will be able to 'dine-in-the-dark' at this new Ottawa restaurant
Dark Fork has announced plans to open the city's first "dine-in-the-dark restaurant" on George Street, where patrons will eat in a dark dining room where cellphones and other sources of artificial light are forbidden.
-
Search underway for dog missing after collision on Highway 417
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are asking the public for help in finding a dog who went missing following a collision on Highway 417 in Ottawa's west end on Monday.
London
-
$10-million lawsuit filed against Fanshawe College
Fanshawe College is being sued over supposed deficiencies in its paralegal program. A proposed class action seeks $10 million in damages on behalf of hundreds of students enrolled in the college's paralegal program since 2020.
-
Description released of suspect wanted in relation to arson
London police have released a description of a suspect wanted in relation to an $800,000 arson investigation. Fire crews were called to an abandoned residence at the corner of Dundas Street and Hewitt Street earlier this month.
-
The City of London is calling and wants to know what you think
If your phone rings with a number you don't recognize, it could be the City of London calling. This year's resident satisfaction survey is taking place until Oct. 6.
Barrie
-
Alleged porch pirate walks off with outdoor furniture from Barrie home
Police in Barrie are investigating a different type of porch piracy after a man was caught on camera walking off with some outdoor furniture.
-
Animal dies after being set on fire in Orillia parking lot: OPP
Provincial police are investigating arson after they say an animal was killed in Orillia.
-
Grey County ticket wins half the record-breaking Lotto Max jackpot
Check your lottery tickets because someone who purchased a ticket in Grey County is an overnight multi-millionaire, having won half of the historic lottery jackpot.
Northern Ontario
-
One person dead following North Bay industrial incident
North Bay Police Service says one person has died following an industrial accident at the Ontario Northland Transportation Commission Rail Yard on Tuesday.
-
Sudbury pet rescue frustrated by latest break-in at thrift store
Security video shows a man breaking into a thrift store operated by a Sudbury animal rescue and stealing items from a jewelry case Tuesday morning.
-
'It's ridiculous': Ontario man told to pay $1,000 to end water heater contract
An Ontario man was surprised to learn he would have to pay a $1,000 penalty to cancel his water heater rental. 'I was shocked that the penalty I had to pay was almost the cost of a brand new water heater,' James Alves, of Etobicoke, told CTV News Toronto.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Federal government to further limit number of international students
The federal government will be further limiting the number of international students permitted to enter Canada next year. It’s the government’s latest immigration-related measure to address Canadians' ongoing housing and affordability concerns.
-
City of Guelph proposes bylaw to protect renters
City council approved an 'evictions survey' during Tuesday night’s meeting to get a better snapshot of the impacts of evictions occurring within Guelph.
-
Cyclist dies following collision with pickup truck
Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police responded to a serious motor vehicle collision on Wellington Road 18, just west of Salem.
Windsor
-
Pedestrian in ICU after getting struck by vehicle
Windsor police say a pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries after getting hit by a vehicle in south Windsor.
-
Man shot in neck with pellet gun during attempted robbery: WPS
Windsor police have arrested two suspects in connection to an attempted robbery with a weapon on Erie Street.
-
659 trained in Windsor-Essex to give naloxone in 2024
Since the beginning of this year, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) said 659 people have been trained to administer naloxone.
Winnipeg
-
How much rain fell in southern Manitoba over the past few days
Southern Manitoba was hit with torrential downpours, overland flooding and thunderstorms at the start of the week, with some communities receiving upwards of 200 millimetres (mm) of rain.
-
$300K worth of stolen vehicles seized from Winnipeg compound: police
More than $300,000 worth of stolen vehicles were seized from a Winnipeg compound earlier this month, police announced Wednesday.
-
Kinew denies claims of toxic, dysfunctioncal government made by ousted MLA
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said an MLA ousted from his caucus this week was given a choice before he was shown the door.
Regina
-
Sask. won't take asylum seekers if Ottawa attempts to relocate them
The Government of Saskatchewan has said it will not accept asylum seekers under a recent federal proposal to relocate them across Canada.
-
Saskatchewan high school students will now need 'Financial Literacy 10' to graduate
A new financial literacy course is now a requirement to graduate high school in Saskatchewan.
-
Moosomin officially opens upgraded airport after years of work, $10 million in funding
Residents in Moosomin celebrated the official opening of their community's airport infrastructure project – the end result of a $10 million investment.
Saskatoon
-
'I thought I was dead': Man electrocuted, burned at SaskPower hydro dam calls for compensation
May 9, 2022 was the day Blayne McKay thought he was going to die. He called his wife to say goodbye, after getting electrocuted at the SaskPower Island Falls Hydroelectric Station, about 100 kilometres northwest of Flin Flon.
-
Emily Sanche tried to seek medical help for boyfriend before he fatally stabbed her, court hears
Catherine Sanche says her cousin and best friend Emily Sanche never feared her boyfriend Thomas Hamp would hurt her in the weeks leading up to her death in February 2022.
-
Support staff at Saskatoon public schools call for more safety supports after teen set on fire
Support staff at Saskatoon Public Schools are calling for urgent action and more funding to keep members safe in the wake of a brutal attack at Evan Hardy Collegiate earlier this month.
Vancouver
-
B.C.'s planned expansion of involuntary care 'unacceptable,' says civil liberties group
The Canadian Civil Liberties Association has called on B.C. Premier David Eby to abandon the province's planned expansion of involuntary care for people suffering from a combination of drug addiction, brain injuries and mental health issues.
-
TransLink converts West Coast Express commuter train to renewable diesel
TransLink says it is one step closer to meeting its net-zero emissions targets after converting its West Coast Express commuter trains between Vancouver and the Fraser Valley to renewable diesel fuel.
-
'Unsightly' under-construction home must be finished or demolished, B.C. court rules
A B.C couple has been ordered to stop living in a motorhome on the property where their under-construction home – which they were first given a permit to build more than six years ago – has become an “eyesore,” according to a recent court decision.
Vancouver Island
-
TransLink converts West Coast Express commuter train to renewable diesel
TransLink says it is one step closer to meeting its net-zero emissions targets after converting its West Coast Express commuter trains between Vancouver and the Fraser Valley to renewable diesel fuel.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING First Conservative motion attempting to bring down Liberals to simply ask if House has confidence in Trudeau
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has confirmed his party is putting forward a non-confidence motion next week and the wording is very straight forward.
-
'Unsightly' under-construction home must be finished or demolished, B.C. court rules
A B.C couple has been ordered to stop living in a motorhome on the property where their under-construction home – which they were first given a permit to build more than six years ago – has become an “eyesore,” according to a recent court decision.
Kelowna
-
Pregnant pit bull with 10 puppies rescued from rat-infested B.C. home
Animal protection officers in British Columbia have rescued three pit bulls – including one that gave birth to 10 puppies – from a rat-infested home in Kelowna.
-
Son charged with B.C. woman's murder: RCMP
More than a year after a missing Kamloops, B.C., woman’s body was found, her son has been arrested and charged with her murder, Mounties announced Friday.
-
Woman stabbed during daylight Kelowna home invasion: RCMP
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during a home invasion in Kelowna, according to authorities.